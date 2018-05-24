Corrections officer arrested on child pornography charge

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio corrections officer has been arrested on a child pornography charge.
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says Deputy Joshua Yeager was arrested Thursday by state criminal investigation agents on a fourth-degree felony count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. Yeager has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. He was hired in 2006.
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says agents began investigating Yeager after he allegedly shared child pornography online. DeWine says agents seized several electronic devices from Yeager's suburban Cincinnati home Thursday. DeWine says more charges are possible.
The FBI and Delhi Township police assisted in the investigation.
The 30-year-old deputy remained jailed Thursday afternoon. No attorney was listed for him in court records.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A mother was arrested on Thursday for the death of her 6-month-old daughter in March.Full Story >
A mother was arrested on Thursday for the death of her 6-month-old daughter in March.Full Story >
A man is charged with assault following a tickling session that turned violent last week.Full Story >
A man is charged with assault following a tickling session that turned violent last week.Full Story >
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State until 9 p.m.Full Story >
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State until 9 p.m.Full Story >
The new "Cosmo After Dark" channel on Snapchat has some parents concerned. Some critics are calling the content pornographic.Full Story >
The new "Cosmo After Dark" channel on Snapchat has some parents concerned. Some critics are calling the content pornographic.Full Story >
One person has been injured after a plane accident at the Clermont County Airport, according to OSP.Full Story >
One person has been injured after a plane accident at the Clermont County Airport, according to OSP.Full Story >