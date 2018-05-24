Mother charged in fentanyl poisoning death of 6-month-old daughter

A mother was arrested on Thursday for the death of her 6-month-old daughter in March.

According to police, on March 1, officers responded to the 800 block of Poplar Street for an unresponsive female infant. Upon arrival, they located 6-month-old Danielle Hale deceased in the apartment.

According to court documents, Hale died of fentanyl poisoning.

Jessica Hayes, 38, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of her daughter.

She admitted to using fentanyl in the infant's presence.

