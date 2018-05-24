Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

Harvey Weinstein will turn himself in to the NYPD on sexual misconduct charges on Friday. (Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(RNN) – Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will turn himself in related to sexual misconduct charges to the New York Police Department on Friday.

According to the Associated Press, the charges relate to former actress Lucia Evans who said Weinstein assaulted her in his New York office in 2004. A grand jury has been hearing evidence for the case for weeks.

The once lauded movie maker is under investigation for alleged sex crimes in London and Los Angeles as well. Weinstein has denied any nonconsensual sex with anyone.

Once the allegations swirled around Hollywood for years. However, when a tape of him trying to coerce an Italian model to go upstairs to his hotel room with him was released, more women came forward.

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez participated in an investigation of Weinstein and recorded him repeatedly asking Gutierrez asking her to watch him shower.

The flood of accusers was a main catalyst for the #metoo movement that has since taken down dozens of prominent men.

On the Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, Gwyneth Paltrow said that Brad Pitt, who was her then-boyfriend, confronted Weinstein and pushed him up against a wall because Weinstein had put his hands on her when she was 22.

In March, The Weinstein Co. filed for bankruptcy protection.

Weinstein allegedly hired private investigators from the firm Black Cube to track accusers and journalists in order to keep allegations against him quiet.

A female employee with the security firm posing as a literary agent initiated contact and met with actress Rose McGowan and journalists, recording the conversations. The "agent" insinuated to McGowan that she, too, had been harassed by Weinstein.

The same woman approached Ben Wallace, a New York Times reporter, saying she had information about Weinstein. However, Wallace said she pumped him for information about the investigation and insisted on sitting close to him, leading him to believe she was recording him.

