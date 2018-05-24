Man accused of slaying grandparents, uncle pleads not guilty

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man accused of fatally shooting his grandparents and uncle has pleaded not guilty.
The Glasgow Daily Times reports that 28-year-old Edward D. Siddens was arraigned Wednesday and entered the plea to charges including murder.
Siddens is accused of killing 73-year-old Jimmy Neal Siddens, 72-year-old Helen Siddens and 41-year-old Jimmy N. Siddens II on Feb. 19. Siddens was arrested in Colorado hours after the three bodies were found at an Allen County home. He was extradited to Kentucky several weeks ago.
Siddens is being represented by Pat Roemer with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy. Clint Willis is the commonwealth's attorney for Allen and Simpson counties. He says he needs to discuss whether he will seek the death penalty with the victims' family.
Information from: Glasgow Daily Times, http://www.glasgowdailytimes.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FC Cincinnati will get another shot at an MLS team.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati will get another shot at an MLS team.Full Story >
A man is charged with assault following a tickling session that turned violent last week.Full Story >
A man is charged with assault following a tickling session that turned violent last week.Full Story >
It looks like the long wait is almost over for FC Cincinnati fans as Major League Soccer is coming to town Tuesday for what's being called a major announcement.Full Story >
It looks like the long wait is almost over for FC Cincinnati fans as Major League Soccer is coming to town Tuesday for what's being called a major announcement.Full Story >
A mother was arrested on Thursday for the death of her 6-month-old daughter in March.Full Story >
A mother was arrested on Thursday for the death of her 6-month-old daughter in March.Full Story >
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State until 9 p.m.Full Story >
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State until 9 p.m.Full Story >