Consider this: It's now up to city, FC Cincinnati to fulfill promises

It looks like the long wait is almost over for FC Cincinnati fans as Major League Soccer is coming to town Tuesday for what's being called a major announcement.

If Cincinnati does get the expansion bid, it's a huge win for the city, the franchise and the fans.

Who would have thought that this idea of FC Cincinnati would become a MLS reality in fewer than five years? Another professional franchise -- meaning more tourist dollars for the area. But, there are some people that aren't happy about a new stadium or the location in the West End.

But, consider this, the decision has been made and now it will be up to the city and FC Cincinnati to fulfill their promises. Those promises included millions in infrastructure improvement, minority-owned contracts, community investments, affordable housing and youth soccer leagues for the neighborhoods.

While FC Cincinnati and its backers deserve congratulations, this movement wouldn't have happened without the fans. They are a major factor in the possible MLS decision. They've been patient and -- it looks like -- they are about to get their reward.

