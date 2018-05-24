Study: Some public pensions funds could run dry in downturn

By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) - A new study has more bad news about public pension funds, finding some are at risk of running dry in a slowing economy.
In a report released Thursday, researchers at The Pew Charitable Trusts say Kentucky and New Jersey are the most vulnerable based on tests of various market conditions. Pew ran its so-called stress test for the pension funds in 10 states.
If its pension fund is depleted, a state would have to pay retirees from workers' contributions and the current budget rather than from investments. In New Jersey, that could cost taxpayers $2 billion or more annually above what they already are expected to pay.
The report finds that some states, including Wisconsin and North Carolina, have systems designed to keep pensions afloat even when investments fall short.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FC Cincinnati will get another shot at an MLS team.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati will get another shot at an MLS team.Full Story >
A man is charged with assault following a tickling session that turned violent last week.Full Story >
A man is charged with assault following a tickling session that turned violent last week.Full Story >
It looks like the long wait is almost over for FC Cincinnati fans as Major League Soccer is coming to town Tuesday for what's being called a major announcement.Full Story >
It looks like the long wait is almost over for FC Cincinnati fans as Major League Soccer is coming to town Tuesday for what's being called a major announcement.Full Story >
A mother was arrested on Thursday for the death of her 6-month-old daughter in March.Full Story >
A mother was arrested on Thursday for the death of her 6-month-old daughter in March.Full Story >
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State until 9 p.m.Full Story >
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State until 9 p.m.Full Story >