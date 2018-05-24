Hardest-hit counties to receive more hepatitis A vaccines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky health officials say counties hardest hit by a hepatitis A outbreak will receive another round of vaccines to protect people from the contagious disease.
The acting commissioner for the Department for Public Health, Dr. Jeffrey Howard, said Thursday that 10 counties will receive funding to purchase the vaccines.
Howard says the funding will provide 1,000 additional vaccine doses for each county - for a total of 10,000 doses. The counties are Boyd, Bullitt, Carter, Greenup, Hardin, Jefferson, McCracken, Meade, Montgomery and Warren.
State officials say the department will pay for each county to purchase the vaccines, which will be shipped to local health departments. The department negotiated discounted rates with drug manufacturers.
Officials say 629 hepatitis A cases have been reported statewide since Aug. 1, 2017. Hardest hit is Jefferson County, which includes Louisville.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
