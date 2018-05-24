Netflix: What's coming and going in June

(RNN) - Marvel fans are in store for a big June on Netflix.
The streaming service will begin offering the third movie in the Thor trilogy, "Thor: Ragnarok," on June 5, before the fifth season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and the second season of "Luke Cage" arrive on June 17 and 22.
Make sure to catch "Captain America: Civil War" before it's gone on June 25, as well.
Star Wars: Last Jedi also will become available on June 26.
And comedy fans have a lot to look forward to: Original standup specials for Hannah Gadsby ("Nanette," June 19) and W. Kamau Bell ("Private School Negro," June 26) debut, and Michelle Wolf (of White House Correspondents' Dinner fame) will launch "The Break," a weekly show that will be available each Sunday beginning June 3.
Available June 1
- Assassination Games
- Blue Jasmine
- Busted! (Season Finale) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Disney's 101 Dalmatians
- George Balanchine's The Nutcracker
- He Named Me Malala
- Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
- Just Friends
- Miracle
- National Treasure
- Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
- November 13: Attack on Paris - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Outside In
- Righteous Kill
- Rumor Has It
- Singularity
- Taking Lives
- Terms and Conditions May Apply
- The Boy
- The Covenant
- The Departed
- The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
Available June 2
Available June 3
- The Break with Michelle Wolf (streaming every Sunday) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 5
- Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok
Available June 7
- Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming Every Thursday)
- The Night Shift: Season 4
Available June 8
- Alex Strangelove - NETFLIX FILM
- Ali's Wedding - NETFLIX FILM
- Marcella: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sense8: The Series Finale - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Hollow - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Staircase - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Treehouse Detectives - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 9
Available June 10
Available June 14
- Cutie and the Boxer
- Marlon: Season 1
Available June 15
- La Hora Final
- Lust Stories - NETFLIX FILM
- Maktub - NETFLIX FILM
- Queer Eye Season Two - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Set It Up - NETFLIX FILM
- Step Up 2: The Streets
- Sunday's Illness - NETFLIX FILM
- The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
- The Ranch: Part 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- True: Magical Friends - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- True: Wonderful Wishes - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 16
- Grey's Anatomy: Season 14
- In Bruges
Available June 17
- Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5
Available June 18
Available June 19
- Hannah Gadsby: Nanette - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 22
- Brain on Fire - NETFLIX FILM
- Cooking on High - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Derren Brown: Miracle - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Us and Them - NETFLIX FILM
Available June 23
Available June 24
- To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) - NETFLIX FILM
Available June 25
- Hotel Transylvania: Season 1
Available June 26
- Secret City - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available June 29
- Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- GLOW: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Harvey Street Kids - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kiss Me First - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Forêt - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Pena Maxima
- Nailed It!: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paquita Salas: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Recovery Boys - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- TAU - NETFLIX FILM
Available June 30
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mohawk
LAST CALL
Leaving June 1
- 50 First Dates
- 8 Mile
- Gridiron Gang
- J. Edgar
- Men in Black
- My Left Foot
- Neerja
- Out of the Dark
- Princess Kaiulani
- The Angry Birds Movie
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Spy Next Door
- The Young Victoria
- Training Day
- Untraceable
- Vice
- What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
- While You Were Sleeping
Leaving June 2
Leaving June 8
Leaving June 9
- The Trials of Muhammad Ali
Leaving June 10
Leaving June 15
- Drillbit Taylor
- Naz & Maalik
- The Giver
- The Great Gatsby
- Underdogs
Leaving June 16
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
- Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of
- Curious George
- Super
Leaving June 18
Leaving June 20
Leaving June 21
Leaving June 22
- Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Leaving June 23
- Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
Leaving June 25
- Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War
Leaving June 26
Leaving June 29
Leaving June 30
