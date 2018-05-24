Netflix: What's coming and going in June

(RNN) - Marvel fans are in store for a big June on Netflix.

The streaming service will begin offering the third movie in the Thor trilogy, "Thor: Ragnarok," on June 5, before the fifth season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and the second season of "Luke Cage" arrive on June 17 and 22.

Make sure to catch "Captain America: Civil War" before it's gone on June 25, as well.

Star Wars: Last Jedi also will become available on June 26.

And comedy fans have a lot to look forward to: Original standup specials for Hannah Gadsby ("Nanette," June 19) and W. Kamau Bell ("Private School Negro," June 26) debut, and Michelle Wolf (of White House Correspondents' Dinner fame) will launch "The Break," a weekly show that will be available each Sunday beginning June 3.

Available June 1

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted! (Season Finale) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Disney's 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

Available June 2

The King's Speech

Available June 3

The Break with Michelle Wolf (streaming every Sunday) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 5

Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok

Available June 7

Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming Every Thursday)

The Night Shift: Season 4

Available June 8

Alex Strangelove - NETFLIX FILM

Ali's Wedding - NETFLIX FILM

Marcella: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sense8: The Series Finale - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hollow - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Staircase - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Treehouse Detectives - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 9

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

Available June 10

Portlandia: Season 8

Available June 14

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon: Season 1

Available June 15

La Hora Final

Lust Stories - NETFLIX FILM

Maktub - NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye Season Two - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Set It Up - NETFLIX FILM

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday's Illness - NETFLIX FILM

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Ranch: Part 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

True: Magical Friends - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

True: Wonderful Wishes - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 16

Grey's Anatomy: Season 14

In Bruges

Available June 17

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

Available June 18

Encerrados

Available June 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 22

Brain on Fire - NETFLIX FILM

Cooking on High - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Derren Brown: Miracle - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Us and Them - NETFLIX FILM

Available June 23

Disney's Tarzan

Available June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) - NETFLIX FILM

Available June 25

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

Available June 26

Secret City - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available June 29

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GLOW: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Harvey Street Kids - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kiss Me First - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Forêt - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paquita Salas: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Recovery Boys - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

TAU - NETFLIX FILM

Available June 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mohawk

LAST CALL

Leaving June 1

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

Leaving June 2

Shark Men: Season 3

Leaving June 8

Grace of Monaco

Leaving June 9

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

Leaving June 10

Bonnie & Clyde

Leaving June 15

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs

Leaving June 16

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of

Curious George

Super

Leaving June 18

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 20

Cake

Leaving June 21

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

Leaving June 22

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Leaving June 23

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Leaving June 25

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War

Leaving June 26

Alpha and Omega

Leaving June 29

Bad Grandpa .5

Leaving June 30

On Golden Pond

