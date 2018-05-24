Former Kentucky lawmaker ordered to serve 2 more years

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge has ordered a two-year sentence for a former Kentucky lawmaker who is already serving seven years in a separate case.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Pikeville Democratic former state Rep. W. Keith Hall was sentenced Thursday for aggravated identity theft. He must complete the sentence he's serving in the bribery case before beginning the new sentence.
Hall pleaded guilty in February in a deal in which five other counts were dismissed.
He was convicted in 2015 of bribing a state mine inspector to overlook violations at surface coal mines he owned.
In the identity theft case, Hall was accused of using fake documents to convince a customer he had insurance so he could keep a contract.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the area of West Price Hill.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the area of West Price Hill.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati will get another shot at an MLS team.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati will get another shot at an MLS team.Full Story >
A man is charged with assault following a tickling session that turned violent last week.Full Story >
A man is charged with assault following a tickling session that turned violent last week.Full Story >
It looks like the long wait is almost over for FC Cincinnati fans as Major League Soccer is coming to town Tuesday for what's being called a major announcement.Full Story >
It looks like the long wait is almost over for FC Cincinnati fans as Major League Soccer is coming to town Tuesday for what's being called a major announcement.Full Story >
A mother was arrested on Thursday for the death of her 6-month-old daughter in March.Full Story >
A mother was arrested on Thursday for the death of her 6-month-old daughter in March.Full Story >