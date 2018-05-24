Police: 2 shot in West Price Hill

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the area of West Price Hill.

The scene is near the intersection of Glenway Avenue, Warsaw Avenue, and Quebec Road.

Police say there are at least two victims, and that one of the victims may have life-threatening injuries.

Police working shooting at Ross avenue. Two people shot @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Tx3USmvx2t — Michael Baldwin (@baldwinreports) May 24, 2018

Few details are known. FOX19 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.