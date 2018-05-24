Police: 2 shot in West Price Hill - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: 2 shot in West Price Hill

WEST PRICE HILL (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the area of West Price Hill.

The scene is near the intersection of Glenway Avenue, Warsaw Avenue, and Quebec Road.

Police say there are at least two victims, and that one of the victims may have life-threatening injuries.

Few details are known. FOX19 will continue to update this story.

