3 injured in Oklahoma City shooting; gunman killed by armed civi - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

3 injured in Oklahoma City shooting; gunman killed by armed civilian

Local media reported four people were shot in Oklahoma City. (Source: AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Local media reported four people were shot in Oklahoma City. (Source: AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(RNN) - Multiple people were injured in a shooting at in Oklahoma City on Thursday evening.

Police confirmed the suspect was shot and killed by an armed civilian in a news conference.

Police said three people were injured, two of them by gunfire. A third person broke his arm running from the scene. 

"A bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him," the Oklahoma City Police Department tweeted.

Police said the two gunshot victims were "expected to survive." The victims, one adult female and one juvenile female, were taken to the hospital.

They could not yet confirm the shooter's identity or motive. The identity of the civilian who stopped the gunman is not yet known.

The gunman opened fire inside a restaurant, Louie's Bar & Grill. He was shot exiting the restaurant by the citizen, who had a handgun.

The restaurant is situated at Lake Hefner, northwest of the center of the city.

The shooting began around 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • School shooting in TexasSchool shooting in TexasMore>>

  • 3 injured in Oklahoma City shooting; gunman killed by armed civilian

    3 injured in Oklahoma City shooting; gunman killed by armed civilian

    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:28:26 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:09 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:09:05 GMT

    Local media reported five people were injured, and that the suspect was dead.

    Full Story >

    Local media reported five people were injured, and that the suspect was dead.

    Full Story >

  • Texas governor meeting with students, shooting survivors

    Texas governor meeting with students, shooting survivors

    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-05-24 04:42:18 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:12:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Ed Scruggs, Board Vice-Chair of Texas Gun Sense – Advocacy group that promotes common sense, right, listens to Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, left, during a roundtable discussion to address safety and security at Texas schools in the wak...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Ed Scruggs, Board Vice-Chair of Texas Gun Sense – Advocacy group that promotes common sense, right, listens to Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, left, during a roundtable discussion to address safety and security at Texas schools in the wak...

    In contrast to Florida's response to the Parkland shooting, the Texas Republican leadership has called for arming more teachers, "hardening" campuses with more security and limiting access to and from schools. 

    Full Story >

    In contrast to Florida's response to the Parkland shooting, the Texas Republican leadership has called for arming more teachers, "hardening" campuses with more security and limiting access to and from schools. 

    Full Story >

  • Chaos of Las Vegas shooting promoted fears of wider attack

    Chaos of Las Vegas shooting promoted fears of wider attack

    Thursday, May 24 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-05-24 06:11:55 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:46:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...
    Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.Full Story >
    Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly