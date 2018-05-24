3 injured in Oklahoma City shooting; gunman killed by armed civilian

(RNN) - Multiple people were injured in a shooting at in Oklahoma City on Thursday evening.

Police confirmed the suspect was shot and killed by an armed civilian in a news conference.

Police said three people were injured, two of them by gunfire. A third person broke his arm running from the scene.

"A bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him," the Oklahoma City Police Department tweeted.

?? ALERT: The only confirmed fatality is the suspect. He was apparently shot-to-death by an armed citizen. Three citizens were injured, two of whom were shot. A large number of witnesses are detained. There is no indication of terrorismat this point. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018

Police said the two gunshot victims were "expected to survive." The victims, one adult female and one juvenile female, were taken to the hospital.

They could not yet confirm the shooter's identity or motive. The identity of the civilian who stopped the gunman is not yet known.

The gunman opened fire inside a restaurant, Louie's Bar & Grill. He was shot exiting the restaurant by the citizen, who had a handgun.

The restaurant is situated at Lake Hefner, northwest of the center of the city.

The shooting began around 6:30 p.m.

