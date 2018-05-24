4 injured in Oklahoma City shooting; gunman killed by armed civi - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

4 injured in Oklahoma City shooting; gunman killed by armed civilian

The gunman was stopped by an armed civilian. (Source: KOCO/CNN) The gunman was stopped by an armed civilian. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

(RNN) - Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Oklahoma City on Thursday evening.

The gunman opened fire inside a restaurant, Louie's Bar & Grill. He was shot and killed outside by an armed civilian with a handgun, police said.

"This is a blessing that it was stopped at this point, who knew when this guy was going to stop shooting people," Cpt. Bo Matthews of Oklahoma City Police told KOCO.

Police said four people were injured, two of them by gunfire. A third person broke his arm running from the scene. The fourth victim suffered a minor injury; Police tweeted that it was "unclear how the victim sustained the injury."

The shooting victims were a mother and daughter, according to KOCO. They were taken to a hospital and police said they were "expected to survive."

The mother, and grandmother, of the victims spoke to KOCO and said her daughter was shot in the arm, and her 12-year-old granddaughter was shot in the stomach.

She said they were going to the restaurant for a birthday dinner for another family member.

Police could not yet confirm the shooter's identity or motive. The identity of the civilian who stopped the gunman is not yet known.

The restaurant is situated at Lake Hefner, northwest of the center of the city.

The shooting began around 6:30 p.m.

Police said they will be conducting an investigation throughout the night.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

