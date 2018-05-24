Shooting in Oklahoma City; 5 reported injured, 1 dead

(RNN) - Multiple people were injured in a shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant on Thursday evening

Police confirmed "multiple citizens injured" at a restaurant, Louie's Grill & Bar.

The department tweeted the threat was no longer active.

?? ALERT: Police are investigating a shooting at Louies’ near Lake Hefner Parkway. Multiple citizens injured. There are no outstanding suspects at this time. More info to follow. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018

KOCO reported four people were shot, and another was injured running from the scene. The station said at least one of the people shot was "confirmed dead," citing the city's Emergency Medical Services Authority.

The restaurant is situated at Lake Hefner, northwest of the center of the city.

