Shooting in Oklahoma City; 5 reported injured, 1 dead

Local media reported five people were injured.Full Story >
Local media reported five people were injured.Full Story >
In contrast to Florida's response to the Parkland shooting, the Texas Republican leadership has called for arming more teachers, "hardening" campuses with more security and limiting access to and from schools.Full Story >
In contrast to Florida's response to the Parkland shooting, the Texas Republican leadership has called for arming more teachers, "hardening" campuses with more security and limiting access to and from schools.Full Story >