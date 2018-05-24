Shooting in Oklahoma City; 5 reported injured, 1 dead - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Shooting in Oklahoma City; 5 reported injured, 1 dead

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

(RNN) - Multiple people were injured in a shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant on Thursday evening

Police confirmed "multiple citizens injured" at a restaurant, Louie's Grill & Bar. 

The department tweeted the threat was no longer active.

KOCO reported four people were shot, and another was injured running from the scene. The station said at least one of the people shot was "confirmed dead," citing the city's Emergency Medical Services Authority.

The restaurant is situated at Lake Hefner, northwest of the center of the city.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • School shooting in TexasSchool shooting in TexasMore>>

  • Shooting in Oklahoma City; 5 reported injured, 1 dead

    Shooting in Oklahoma City; 5 reported injured, 1 dead

    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:28:26 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:37 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:37:37 GMT

    Local media reported five people were injured.

    Full Story >

    Local media reported five people were injured.

    Full Story >

  • Texas governor meeting with students, shooting survivors

    Texas governor meeting with students, shooting survivors

    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-05-24 04:42:18 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:12:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Ed Scruggs, Board Vice-Chair of Texas Gun Sense – Advocacy group that promotes common sense, right, listens to Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, left, during a roundtable discussion to address safety and security at Texas schools in the wak...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Ed Scruggs, Board Vice-Chair of Texas Gun Sense – Advocacy group that promotes common sense, right, listens to Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, left, during a roundtable discussion to address safety and security at Texas schools in the wak...

    In contrast to Florida's response to the Parkland shooting, the Texas Republican leadership has called for arming more teachers, "hardening" campuses with more security and limiting access to and from schools. 

    Full Story >

    In contrast to Florida's response to the Parkland shooting, the Texas Republican leadership has called for arming more teachers, "hardening" campuses with more security and limiting access to and from schools. 

    Full Story >

  • Chaos of Las Vegas shooting promoted fears of wider attack

    Chaos of Las Vegas shooting promoted fears of wider attack

    Thursday, May 24 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-05-24 06:11:55 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:46:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...
    Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.Full Story >
    Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly