Cuyahoga County deputy-involved shooting leaves man in critical - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cuyahoga County deputy-involved shooting leaves man in critical condition

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A man is in critical condition Thursday after being shot at close range by a Cuyahoga County sheriff's deputy.

According to witness, video and police accounts, the 38-year-old suspect lunged at the deputy and attempted to attack him while the pair was on the berm of I-90 east between the West 117th Street and West Boulevard exits. 

Witnesses report they tried to help the man prior to police arriving, but became afraid given the man's erratic behavior and claims that he was a child molester on "PCP."

The man was reportedly shocked by a Taser several times by the deputy and failed to listen to commands, which led up to the shooting. 

The eastbound lanes of I-90 were shut down around 7:30 p.m. Thursday following the shooting, as police began their investigation and tended to the suspect, who was taken to MetroHealth hospital. .

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office issued the following statement late Thursday night regarding the shooting:

Today at approximately 7:30pm, Cleveland Police Officers and Cuyahoga County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to I-90 East between the West 117th and West Boulevard exits for a CCSO Deputy Involved Shooting.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the Involved Deputy was working the traffic enforcement detail and encountered a traffic crash scene. He exited his vehicle to investigate and found that the involved parties were involved in an altercation.

One of the Involved parties became aggressive toward and charged the Deputy.  The Deputy deployed his departmental issued taser and then his department issued firearm, striking the suspect. The suspect was conveyed to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The Cleveland Division of Police Use of Deadly Force Investigation Team responded to the scene for investigation. This matter remains under investigation.

Suspect is a white male age 38.

