Mother says 6-year-old left alone to walk to daycare was found in alley

A mother says her 6-year-old child was left alone at her bus stop leaving her to walk down a deserted alley to her daycare.

Sa'Naya, 6, was all smiles Thursday evening, but on Monday she had a scary experience finding her way to daycare. Her daycare provider Vanessa Gilbert found her in an alley.

Sa'Naya goes to kindergarten at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy. Her mother Shyra Carey says the bus drops her off on Fairfax near Evanston every day after school and is supposed to wait for her daycare provider to pick her up.

On Monday, she learned from Gilbert that didn't happen.

The girl walked alone for about two blocks.

Carey says the alley is known for drug activity and says anything could have happened to her daughter.

"Being bit by a dog, touching dirty needles, kidnapped, being hit by a car -- anything," she said.

FOX19 reached out to the Assistant Superintendent for Cincinnati Preparatory Academy -- he says their bus services are contracted through Queen City Transportation and that the company is responsible for the mix-up.

Gilbert says the bus driver should have notified her or Sa'Naya's mother before they left her alone.

Queen City Transportation did not respond to calls for comment in time for publication.

