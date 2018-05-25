Kings Island to offer free admission to military members

MASON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio amusement park is offering free admission to active members of the U.S. military and to veterans during Memorial Day weekend.
Kings Island in southwest Ohio says the offer runs from Friday until Monday.
Those who qualify for free admission tickets include active military, retired military, National Guard members, veterans with an honorable or medical discharge and ROTC members with government-issued IDs.
Qualifying military personnel can purchase as many as six reduced-price tickets for family members.
