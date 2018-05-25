Judge wants state, US EPA to take lead on Lake Erie algae

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A federal judge overseeing a lawsuit in Ohio says he wants state and federal regulators to take serious steps to find and implement solutions to Lake Erie's persistent algae problem instead of leaving the issue to the courts.
U.S. District Judge James Carr met earlier this week with lawyers from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and an environmental group to discuss what should happen next.
Carr said last month that state and federal agencies have mishandled the issue over whether the lake should be designated as impaired.
The Blade reports Carr said it's time for tougher rules to clean up the lake and to prevent the formation of sometimes toxic algae blooms that plague the lake's western basin each year.
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Aurora police are looking for a killer, but it's not the kind you may be thinking of -- investigators believe the criminal is butchering trees, and they want to know why.Full Story >
Aurora police are looking for a killer, but it's not the kind you may be thinking of -- investigators believe the criminal is butchering trees, and they want to know why.Full Story >
A mother says her 6-year-old child was left alone at her bus stop leaving her to walk down a deserted alley to her daycare.Full Story >
A mother says her 6-year-old child was left alone at her bus stop leaving her to walk down a deserted alley to her daycare.Full Story >
Police say four people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a shooting in West Price Hill.Full Story >
Police say four people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a shooting in West Price Hill.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati, Major League Soccer, and the University of Cincinnati have made initial contact about upgrades needed to bring pro soccer to the Queen City as early as 2019, sources tell FOX19.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati, Major League Soccer, and the University of Cincinnati have made initial contact about upgrades needed to bring pro soccer to the Queen City as early as 2019, sources tell FOX19.Full Story >
A mother was arrested on Thursday for the death of her 6-month-old daughter in March.Full Story >
A mother was arrested on Thursday for the death of her 6-month-old daughter in March.Full Story >