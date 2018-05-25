Ex-police chief pleads guilty to stealing from dead man

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a former Ohio police chief and coroner's investigator has pleaded guilty to stealing money from a dead man while removing his body from a home.
The Attorney General's Office says 42-year-old Richard Jamrozik, of Campbell, pleaded guilty Thursday in Youngstown to felony theft in office and misdemeanor obstruction of official business, and no contest to attempted aggravated assault, possession of criminal tools and domestic violence.
Jamrozik was chief in the Mahoning County village of Lowellville from November 2015 until he agreed to a protection order filed by his live-in girlfriend and resigned in August 2016. Authorities say Jamrozik split his girlfriend's skull with a golf club.
The theft of $2,500 from the dead man occurred before he became chief.
A message seeking comment was left with Jamrozik's attorney.
