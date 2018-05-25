Civilian kills gunman after shooting at Oklahoma restaurant

Two people are in critical condition, and Indianapolis media report one of the victims is a teenager.Full Story >
Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.Full Story >
In contrast to Florida's response to the Parkland shooting, the Texas Republican leadership has called for arming more teachers, "hardening" campuses with more security and limiting access to and from schools.Full Story >
Four people were injured, and the suspect is dead.Full Story >
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconductFull Story >
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaFull Story >
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002Full Story >
The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17Full Story >
Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the backgroundFull Story >
About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the countryFull Story >
