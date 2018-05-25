Repairs complete at Jenny Wiley Amphitheater

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Tourism Cabinet says repairs on the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater in eastern Kentucky have been completed.
A statement from the agency says a reopening ceremony is planned Thursday for the Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Amphitheater in Prestonsburg. The amphitheater was closed in January due to safety concerns. In April, officials with the state parks agreed to lease the structure to the city of Prestonsburg, which accelerated repairs.
Officials say the 2018 production season begins in June.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
