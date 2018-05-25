Deputy shoots, wounds man on interstate in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) - A police officer has shot and critically wounded a man who witnesses say was attacking people after he wrecked his car on an interstate in Cleveland.
The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office says a deputy shot the 38-year-old man Thursday night along Interstate 90. They say the man charged at the deputy, who shocked him with a stun gun before firing his gun. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. His current condition is unclear. The deputy was not injured.
Witnesses Jason Geiger and Wesley Whitcomb tell Cleveland.com they saw the man attack several people who had stopped to try to help after the crash.
Cleveland police are investigating the shooting. The man's name has not been released.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
