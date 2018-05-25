Van full of kids crashes into FL restaurant - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Van full of kids crashes into FL restaurant

A church van with children inside crashed into a North Miami restaurant Wednesday. (Source: WPLG/CNN) A church van with children inside crashed into a North Miami restaurant Wednesday. (Source: WPLG/CNN)

NORTH MIAMI, FL (WPLG/CNN) - A van filled with schoolchildren crashed through the front of a new restaurant in North Miami. None of the children were injured.

The accident was caught on the restaurant's surveillance cameras Wednesday.

"It was a big old noise, like an explosion," said Fitzgerald Gabriel, the owner of G's BBQ and Pizza.

Gabriel said that as soon as he heard the crash, he started running toward the van, where nearly a dozen students from St. James Catholic School were trapped inside.

"I was trying to pull those kids out," Gabriel said.

Surveillance video from outside the restaurant shows how several other witnesses rushed in, answering the call for help.

"We started banging, 'Open the door! Open the door!' But some of the kids were piled on top of each other," said Oscar Pelegrín, who also rushed to the scene.

One by one, the children were freed from the wreckage, shaken but uninjured.

The driver of the van walked away without a scratch.

Police said that another driver made an illegal left turn, clipping the van, and forcing the van driver to lose control and crash into the restaurant.

Investigators said the driver who hit the van got a citation.

Gabriel, meanwhile, is now in jeopardy of losing everything he's worked for.

"I just opened about two weeks ago," Gabriel said.

Copyright 2018 WPLG via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Jury recommends $25M in Johnson & Johnson lawsuit

    Jury recommends $25M in Johnson & Johnson lawsuit

    Thursday, May 24 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-05-24 20:42:21 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-05-25 06:29:40 GMT
    Johnson & Johnson said it's disappointed in the decision and will appeal. (Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak)Johnson & Johnson said it's disappointed in the decision and will appeal. (Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

    A Southern California jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $25 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that she developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.

    Full Story >

    A Southern California jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $25 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that she developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.

    Full Story >

  • Trump awards Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL in Afghan assault

    Trump awards Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL in Afghan assault

    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:12 PM EDT2018-05-24 19:12:14 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-05-25 06:26:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump stands with Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt K. Slabinski during a ceremony to award him the Medal of Honor in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Slabinski o...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump stands with Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt K. Slabinski during a ceremony to award him the Medal of Honor in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Slabinski o...
    President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002.Full Story >

  • Probe: Missile that downed MH17 came from Russia-based unit

    Probe: Missile that downed MH17 came from Russia-based unit

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-05-24 09:32:04 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-05-25 06:26:19 GMT
    The passenger jet was headed from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, when it was was blown out of the sky over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew were killed. (Source: CNN)The passenger jet was headed from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, when it was was blown out of the sky over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew were killed. (Source: CNN)

    An international team of investigators say that detailed analysis of video images has established that the Buk missile that brought down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 nearly four years ago came from a Russia-based...

    Full Story >

    An international team of investigators say that detailed analysis of video images has established that the Buk missile that brought down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 nearly four years ago came from a Russia-based military unit.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly