Report: Jobless rates down in all 120 Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - State officials say unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between April 2017 and April 2018.

The Kentucky Center for Education and Workforce Statistics says Woodford County had the state's lowest jobless rate at 2.7 percent.

It was followed by Campbell, Oldham and Shelby counties at 2.9 percent each. Jobless rates in Fayette, Scott and Spencer counties were 3 percent each.

Officials say Magoffin County had the state's highest unemployment rate at 11.9 percent.

Lewis County was next at 8.1 percent, followed by Elliott County at 7.8 percent, Carter County at 7.6 percent, Menifee County at 7.5 percent and Livingston and Wayne counties at 6.9 percent each.

