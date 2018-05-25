Ireland referendum could lift strict ban on abortion

A Good Samaritan who went out of her way to help a driver involved in a crash lost her life Friday night leaving behind a husband, two daughters and a grandchild.Full Story >
Commissioners in Clermont County approved a $5 increase to the annual motor vehicle registration fee for county residents on Wednesday.Full Story >
A 21-year-old man faces charges in a quadruple shooting that injured four males, including two who suffered life-threatening injuries.Full Story >
A man was out walking his dog in Hyde Park when he was injured Tuesday evening in a drive-by BB gun shooting, according to Cincinnati Police.Full Story >
A giant mural of Fiona the hippo will soon grace the side of a building in downtown Cincinnati – and ArtWorks needs your help designing and painting it.Full Story >
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitFull Story >
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.Full Story >
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconductFull Story >
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaFull Story >
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002Full Story >
The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17Full Story >
