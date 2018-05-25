2 residents taken to hospital from Covington fire

Two residents were taken to a hospital after firefighters rescued them from a smoky house in Covington early Friday, fire officials said.

The residents, both adults, likely suffered smoke inhalation, said EMS Director David Geiger.

Fire crews responded to their Madison Court home just after 2 a.m. when they received reports of smoke in the structure, he said.

Firefighters found a small fire on the top floor and quickly extinguished it.

The cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not available.

