$1 billion settlement awarded to rape victim

Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles.Full Story >
Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.Full Story >
Republican and Democratic lawmakers have received classified briefings about the origins of the FBI investigation into Russia's election meddling.Full Story >
Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.Full Story >
