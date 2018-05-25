$1 billion settlement awarded to rape victim - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

$1 billion settlement awarded to rape victim

Hope Cheston, who was raped by a security guard when she was a teenager, has been awarded a $1 billion verdict against the rapist's employer. (Source: WGCL/CNN) Hope Cheston, who was raped by a security guard when she was a teenager, has been awarded a $1 billion verdict against the rapist's employer. (Source: WGCL/CNN)

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN) – A Clayton County jury reached a record-breaking decision.

A woman who was raped by a security guard when she was a teenager has been awarded a $1 billion verdict against the rapist's employer.

"I was 14. He took my childhood from me," said Hope Cheston, the victim.

The guard is identified in the lawsuit as Brandon Lamar Zachary. He's now in prison after pleading guilty.

A judge had already determined that Zachary's employer, Crime Prevention Agency, was liable.

Zachary was working as a security guard at Pointe South Apartments in Jonesboro, GA, in October 2012 when he raped Cheston.

"She was visiting her best friend that lived there. She was there for a sleepover and a birthday party," said L. Chris Stewart, Cheston's attorney.

While the $1 billion jury award is historic, Stewart said no amount can ever fix the harm done to Cheston.

And it's likely Cheston will never see the money.

Georgia State University law professor Jessica Gabel Cino said the verdict will likely be appealed and subsequently reduced.

But Cheston and her attorney said the money isn't what the lawsuit was about.

"It is what 12 people in the state of Georgia said a victim of rape is worth. They said a little black girl in Clayton County who was raped is worth $1 billion. That was a big win for us," Stewart said.

Copyright 2018 WGCL via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Uber ends self-driving program in Arizona after fatal crash

    Uber ends self-driving program in Arizona after fatal crash

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-05-23 17:43:18 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 5:55 AM EDT2018-05-25 09:55:46 GMT
    Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)
    Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)

    Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles.

    Full Story >

    Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles.

    Full Story >

  • Amazon: Echo device sent conversation to family's contact

    Amazon: Echo device sent conversation to family's contact

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:52:19 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 5:55 AM EDT2018-05-25 09:55:27 GMT
    A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
    A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

    Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

    Full Story >

    Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

    Full Story >

  • Trump awards Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL in Afghan assault

    Trump awards Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL in Afghan assault

    Thursday, May 24 2018 3:12 PM EDT2018-05-24 19:12:14 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 5:54 AM EDT2018-05-25 09:54:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump stands with Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt K. Slabinski during a ceremony to award him the Medal of Honor in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Slabinski o...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump stands with Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt K. Slabinski during a ceremony to award him the Medal of Honor in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Slabinski o...
    President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly