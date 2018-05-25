National Missing Children's Day: Hundreds of kids reported missing in Ohio

National Missing Children's Day is observed each year on May 25 since it was proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1983.

According to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's office, there are currently more than 700 children missing in Ohio.

In 2017, there were 464,324 missing children reports to the FBI's National Crime Information Center. That statistic represents all reports of missing children, including if a child runs away multiple times.

Most of the kids reported missing are either endangered runaways or family abductions.

Local, state, and federal officials are making an effort to easily identify children if they ever go missing. The National Child Identification Program is an initiative consisting of an ID Kit with specific information like physical characteristics and fingerprints. Kits are available to order from the National Child Identification Program.

