George Zimmerman claims he's $2.5 million in debt

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL (WESH/CNN) – George Zimmerman, who was first in the news after fatally shooting Trayvon Martin in 2012, is back in court.

This time, he filed paperwork saying he's $2.5 million in debt.

He filed the court document to get the state to appoint him a public defender, which the state did.

The document doesn't explain how he got millions in debt, or why he said he now has no income.

But it's the latest glimpse into the world of George Zimmerman, made possible because he's been charged with yet another crime: aggravated stalking.

In this case, Zimmerman is accused of sending threatening messages to a man who contacted him about a documentary on the death of Trayvon Martin.

According to court records, Zimmerman called, texted, emailed and left messages for the man close to 200 times.

Since Zimmerman's acquittal in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin in 2012, he's been a court regular.

He was charged with felony assault in 2013, accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend and breaking a table.

He was accused of domestic violence in 2015 after another girlfriend said Zimmerman threw a wine bottle at her.

