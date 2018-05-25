Taste of Cincinnati: What you need to know - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Taste of Cincinnati: What you need to know

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Taste of Cincinnati runs this weekend Saturday through Monday. (FOX19 NOW/file) Taste of Cincinnati runs this weekend Saturday through Monday. (FOX19 NOW/file)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

More than 70 restaurants, food trucks and other food producers are participating in Cincinnati's biggest culinary festival this weekend.

Taste of Cincinnati runs Saturday through Monday along four blocks of Fifth Street between Main Street and just east of Sentinel Street Downtown.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

Admission is free. Menu items cost $3 to $6.

There also will be musical entertainment and a new mobility service with power wheelchairs available for $15.

Parking will be available at several nearby parking garages including Fountain Square Garage, Fourth and Main Garage and Broadway Garage.

Check out the menu, musical lineup and other details here.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Congressional leaders get briefings on Russia probe

    Congressional leaders get briefings on Russia probe

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:42:57 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-05-25 11:14:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leaves a classified briefing about the federal investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leaves a classified briefing about the federal investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2018.

    Republican and Democratic lawmakers have received classified briefings about the origins of the FBI investigation into Russia's election meddling.

    Full Story >

    Republican and Democratic lawmakers have received classified briefings about the origins of the FBI investigation into Russia's election meddling.

    Full Story >

  • NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

    NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:42:35 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-05-25 11:14:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...
    Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.Full Story >
    Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.Full Story >

  • Officials: Weinstein to surrender in sexual misconduct probe

    Officials: Weinstein to surrender in sexual misconduct probe

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-05-25 11:13:57 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    Full Story >

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly