Taste of Cincinnati: What you need to know

More than 70 restaurants, food trucks and other food producers are participating in Cincinnati's biggest culinary festival this weekend.

Taste of Cincinnati runs Saturday through Monday along four blocks of Fifth Street between Main Street and just east of Sentinel Street Downtown.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

Admission is free. Menu items cost $3 to $6.

There also will be musical entertainment and a new mobility service with power wheelchairs available for $15.

Parking will be available at several nearby parking garages including Fountain Square Garage, Fourth and Main Garage and Broadway Garage.

