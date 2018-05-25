Border Patrol agent kills woman at border

The shooting happened after an agent responded to a report of illegal activity in the border town of Rio Bravo. (Source: KGNS/CNN)

RIO BRAVO, TX (KGNS/CNN) - The FBI and Texas Rangers are investigating after a Border Patrol agent shot and killed a female undocumented immigrant on Wednesday.

The Webb County medical examiner finished the autopsy and is working with Guatemalan officials to identify the woman.

The shooting happened after an agent responded to a report of illegal activity in the border town.

Officials said the agent tried to arrest a group of alleged undocumented immigrants when they attacked him with blunt objects.

He opened fire, killing one of the individuals. The others fled.

The woman was shot in the head, CNN reported.

Three people were later arrested and are set to be interviewed by the FBI

A law enforcement source said the agent received medical attention after the incident.

Marta V. Martinez, who lives near the site of the shooting, posted a video on Facebook of an agent leading some men away.

In the video, Martinez can be heard yelling at an agent: "Why are you mistreating them? Why are you mistreating them? Why did you (shoot) at the girl? You killed her. He killed the girl. She's laying there and she's dead."

Martinez described some of what she saw: "I heard a gunshot, and I told my husband it's a gunshot, so I came out from inside. I saw that they were yelling over here. And they had one of the people with his hands on the back and they were yelling 'This is what happened; you see what happened.' So I went through all the side from my fence and went all the way over there, and I saw there was laying on the floor. She was laying down, and they turned her around, and I saw her - all the blood on one side."

She said she's scared "because of what I saw, because one of them shoot the girl. I recorded. I went viral everywhere - I don't know - but I'm scared they could do something to us."

