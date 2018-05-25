Border Patrol agent kills woman at border - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Border Patrol agent kills woman at border

The shooting happened after an agent responded to a report of illegal activity in the border town of Rio Bravo. (Source: KGNS/CNN) The shooting happened after an agent responded to a report of illegal activity in the border town of Rio Bravo. (Source: KGNS/CNN)

RIO BRAVO, TX (KGNS/CNN) - The FBI and Texas Rangers are investigating after a Border Patrol agent shot and killed a female undocumented immigrant on Wednesday.

The Webb County medical examiner finished the autopsy and is working with Guatemalan officials to identify the woman.

The shooting happened after an agent responded to a report of illegal activity in the border town.

Officials said the agent tried to arrest a group of alleged undocumented immigrants when they attacked him with blunt objects.

He opened fire, killing one of the individuals. The others fled.

The woman was shot in the head, CNN reported.

Three people were later arrested and are set to be interviewed by the FBI

A law enforcement source said the agent received medical attention after the incident.

Marta V. Martinez, who lives near the site of the shooting, posted a video on Facebook of an agent leading some men away.

In the video, Martinez can be heard yelling at an agent:  "Why are you mistreating them? Why are you mistreating them? Why did you (shoot) at the girl? You killed her. He killed the girl. She's laying there and she's dead."

Martinez described some of what she saw: "I heard a gunshot, and I told my husband it's a gunshot, so I came out from inside. I saw that they were yelling over here. And they had one of the people with his hands on the back and they were yelling 'This is what happened; you see what happened.' So I went through all the side from my fence and went all the way over there, and I saw there was laying on the floor. She was laying down, and they turned her around, and I saw her - all the blood on one side."

She said she's scared "because of what I saw, because one of them shoot the girl. I recorded. I went viral everywhere - I don't know - but I'm scared they could do something to us."

Copyright 2018 KGNS via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Decision time in Ireland as voters decide on abortion law

    Decision time in Ireland as voters decide on abortion law

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:32 AM EDT2018-05-25 06:32:46 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-05-25 12:37:57 GMT
    (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA via AP). Presiding officer Carmel McBride looks on as a woman casts her vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution, on Thursday May 24, 2018, a day early for the people that live off the coast of Donegal ...(Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA via AP). Presiding officer Carmel McBride looks on as a woman casts her vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution, on Thursday May 24, 2018, a day early for the people that live off the coast of Donegal ...

    Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country's strict ban on most abortions.

    Full Story >

    Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country's strict ban on most abortions.

    Full Story >

  • Trump balks at North Korea's rhetoric but it has used worse

    Trump balks at North Korea's rhetoric but it has used worse

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 06:22:51 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-05-25 12:37:26 GMT
    A federal judge in New York says President Donald Trump cannot block his critics on Twitter without violating the First Amendment. (Source: CNN)A federal judge in New York says President Donald Trump cannot block his critics on Twitter without violating the First Amendment. (Source: CNN)

    North Korea language was milder than its typical inflammatory, harsh rhetoric but enough for Trump to kill summit.

    Full Story >

    North Korea language was milder than its typical inflammatory, harsh rhetoric but enough for Trump to kill summit.

    Full Story >

  • Explosion in Indian restaurant in Canada wounds 15 people

    Explosion in Indian restaurant in Canada wounds 15 people

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:42 AM EDT2018-05-25 06:42:29 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-05-25 12:37:10 GMT
    Canadian police say an explosion set off deliberately in a restaurant has wounded at least 15 people, some of them critically. (Source: CTV Network via CNN)Canadian police say an explosion set off deliberately in a restaurant has wounded at least 15 people, some of them critically. (Source: CTV Network via CNN)

    Canadian police say an explosion set off deliberately in a restaurant has wounded at least 15 people, some of them critically.

    Full Story >

    Canadian police say an explosion set off deliberately in a restaurant has wounded at least 15 people, some of them critically.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly