Drivers see higher gas prices for Memorial Day road trips - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

AAA offers tips for safe driving during holiday travels

Drivers see higher gas prices for Memorial Day road trips

Posted by Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Pixabay) (Pixabay)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Motorist heading out on the road to their Memorial Day destinations will see higher gas prices.

Gas prices jumped over 12 cents over the past two weeks, landing the national average at $2.97 – the highest price point going into the Memorial Day weekend since 2014, according to AAA Ohio.

AAA recommends these safety tips for Memorial Day travelers:

  • Obey the speed limits—especially in work zones. Slow down if weather conditions or traffic congestion warrant it.
  • Leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Be extra vigilant and leave extra space for motorcycles.
  • Have everyone in your vehicle wear their seat belts at all times.
  • Avoid distractions while driving. Don’t use your cell phone while you’re behind the wheel. If needed, let a passenger respond to a message or look something up on your phone.
  • Observe the Move Over Law when law enforcement or emergency vehicles are on the side of the road. Change lanes or slow down to give sufficient clearance. This is the law in all 50 states.
  • If faced with a vehicle emergency, safely steer your car off the roadway. Turn on the emergency flashers to alert other drivers and exit the vehicle on the side facing away from traffic if possible. Once everyone is in a safe location, request assistance from a road service provider.
  • Never drink and drive, and remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving. Plan ahead and have a designated driver or organize a ride if you’ll be consuming alcohol.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Meet the student whose picture walking to graduation gained nationwide attention

    Meet the student whose picture walking to graduation gained nationwide attention

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:09:14 GMT
    (Source: WBRC Video)(Source: WBRC Video)

    A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.

    Full Story >

    A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.

    Full Story >

  • Amazon: Echo device sent conversation to family's contact

    Amazon: Echo device sent conversation to family's contact

    Thursday, May 24 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-05-24 21:52:19 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 8:16 AM EDT2018-05-25 12:16:13 GMT
    A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
    A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)A woman says her Amazon device recorded a private conversation and sent it out to a random contact. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

    Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

    Full Story >

    Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

    Full Story >

  • Netflix: What's coming and going in June

    Netflix: What's coming and going in June

    Thursday, May 24 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-05-24 22:30:57 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-05-24 22:30:57 GMT

    Marvel titles "Thor: Ragnarok," the fifth season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and the second season of "Luke Cage" all arrive this month.

    Full Story >

    Marvel titles "Thor: Ragnarok," the fifth season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and the second season of "Luke Cage" all arrive this month.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly