Drivers see higher gas prices for Memorial Day road trips

Motorist heading out on the road to their Memorial Day destinations will see higher gas prices.

Gas prices jumped over 12 cents over the past two weeks, landing the national average at $2.97 – the highest price point going into the Memorial Day weekend since 2014, according to AAA Ohio.

AAA recommends these safety tips for Memorial Day travelers:

Obey the speed limits—especially in work zones. Slow down if weather conditions or traffic congestion warrant it.

Leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Be extra vigilant and leave extra space for motorcycles.

Have everyone in your vehicle wear their seat belts at all times.

Avoid distractions while driving. Don’t use your cell phone while you’re behind the wheel. If needed, let a passenger respond to a message or look something up on your phone.

Observe the Move Over Law when law enforcement or emergency vehicles are on the side of the road. Change lanes or slow down to give sufficient clearance. This is the law in all 50 states.

If faced with a vehicle emergency, safely steer your car off the roadway. Turn on the emergency flashers to alert other drivers and exit the vehicle on the side facing away from traffic if possible. Once everyone is in a safe location, request assistance from a road service provider.

Never drink and drive, and remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving. Plan ahead and have a designated driver or organize a ride if you’ll be consuming alcohol.

