Ohio toddler dies a day after being struck in street race

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A toddler has died a day after police say she and her mother were struck by two Florida teenagers who were street racing.
John Reisinger of Tampa told the Tampa Bay Times that his niece's 21-month-old daughter Lillia died Thursday. The girl's mother, 24-year-old Jessica Raubenolt of Jeromesville, Ohio, died Wednesday.
Police say Raubenolt was pushing Lillia in a stroller and crossing legally at an intersection when they were struck Wednesday. Two teens who graduated high school on Monday each face two counts of vehicular homicide and street racing. A 20-year-old passenger in one of the cars also was charged with street racing.
Reisinger said the mother and daughter were in Florida while her husband was getting certified as a pilot, and bad weather delayed their return.
