Plush Investigation: Amy Murray shadows firefighters for 24-hour shift

City leaders have been investigating issues with the Emergency Communications Center and related services to facilitate changes that will help the center operate more effectively.

Vice Chair of the Law and Public Safety Committee Council Member Amy Murray is continuing her “on-the-job” training Friday with the Cincinnati Fire Department for a full 24-hour shift.

The council member is shadowing workers “to give her a better understanding of how all of the city’s public safety departments function and interact together.”

Last week, the council member worked a 12-hour shift at the 911 Emergency Call Center. The fire ride-along is intended to compliment that experience.

Murray will be observing at Cincinnati District 2 Headquarters Fire Station 17, 2101 West 8th Street in Lower Price Hill.

Murray said she requested to be assigned to a station that was one of the city’s busiest to fully understand all the aspects of the job of first responders on many different types of runs.

Station 17 has some of the highest call numbers for heroin overdoses in the city.

“We’ve all been very concerned about the heroin crisis in Cincinnati and I think this experience will give me a much better understanding of how it affects our citizens and the toll it can take on our first responders,” Murray said.

My home for next 24 hours: District 2 Headquarters Fire Station 17 in Lower Price Hill. They have some of the highest call numbers for heroin overdoses in the city. I want to fully understand all the aspects of the job of first responders. I will update you throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/vSUcrhAUbR — Amy Murray (@ElectAmyMurray) May 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.