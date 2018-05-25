Plush Investigation: Amy Murray shadows firefighters for 24-hour shift

A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.Full Story >
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.Full Story >
Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.Full Story >
Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.Full Story >
Four people were injured, and the suspect is dead.Full Story >
Four people were injured, and the suspect is dead.Full Story >
Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.Full Story >
Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.Full Story >