Quadruple shooting suspect arrested on 10 charges

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Da'von Owens (Provided by Cincinnati police) Da'von Owens (Provided by Cincinnati police)
Four males were shot near an East Price Hill intersection Thursday night, Cincinnati police said. Fox19 NOW/file Four males were shot near an East Price Hill intersection Thursday night, Cincinnati police said. Fox19 NOW/file
EAST PRICE HILL (FOX19) -

A 21-year-old man faces 10 charges in a West Side quadruple shooting that injured four males, including two who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Da'von Owens was arrested Friday on five counts each of felonious assault and aggravated robbery in connection with the shooting on Glenway Avenue near Ross Avenue about 7 p.m. Thursday, Hamilton County court records show.

Owens, of Westwood, shot four of the five victims with a .40-caliber pistol during a robbery offense, Cincinnati police wrote in criminal complaints.

Some of the victims were shot as they tried to run away, court records show.

The fifth victim was shot at but not hit, according to police, and  he also was allegedly robbed.

Court records do no indicate what Owens is accused of stealing.

He made his first court appearance in the case Friday morning.

