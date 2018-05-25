Quadruple shooting suspect arrested on 10 charges

Four males were shot near an East Price Hill intersection Thursday night, Cincinnati police said. Fox19 NOW/file

A 21-year-old man faces 10 charges in a West Side quadruple shooting that injured four males, including two who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Da'von Owens was arrested Friday on five counts each of felonious assault and aggravated robbery in connection with the shooting on Glenway Avenue near Ross Avenue about 7 p.m. Thursday, Hamilton County court records show.

Owens, of Westwood, shot four of the five victims with a .40-caliber pistol during a robbery offense, Cincinnati police wrote in criminal complaints.

Some of the victims were shot as they tried to run away, court records show.

The fifth victim was shot at but not hit, according to police, and he also was allegedly robbed.

Court records do no indicate what Owens is accused of stealing.

He made his first court appearance in the case Friday morning.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.