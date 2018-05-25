2 hurt in IN school shooting; Suspect detained - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

NOBLESVILLE, IN (RNN) - An active shooting suspect has been detained at Noblesville West Middle School.

Two people have been taken to Methodist Hospital, the Indiana State Patrol said. There was no information available on their condition, but their families have been notified.

Shots were reported at around 9:20 a.m., a school official said.

The students at the middle school were evacuated to Noblesville High School, which is also on lockdown.

The last day of school at the middle school is June 1, WTHR reported. The school has about 1,300 students.

Noblesville is in a suburb about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

One week ago, a deadly school shooting in Texas killed 10 students and staff at Santa Fe High School. A 17-year-old student at the school was taken into custody.

