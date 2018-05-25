Shooting suspect detained at IN school; at least 1 hurt

An active shooting suspect has been detained, and two people are reportedly in critical condition. (Source: Raycom Media)

NOBLESVILLE, IN (RNN) - An active shooting suspect has been detained at Noblesville West Middle School.

Indianapolis media reported at least one injury.

The students at the middle school are being evacuated to Noblesville High School.

The school is in a suburb about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

One week ago, a deadly school shooting in Texas killed 10 students and staff at Santa Fe High School. A 17-year-old student at the school was taken into custody.

Ambulances leaving Noblesville West Middle school pic.twitter.com/Ol9NcJEbEv — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) May 25, 2018

