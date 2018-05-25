Fiat Chrysler recalling 4.8 million vehicles for cruise control that won't shut off

Fiat Chrysler says cruise control on a number of vehicles refuses to shut off.

(RNN) – Fiat Chrysler is issuing a recall for 4.8 million vehicles because the cruise control is malfunctioning – preventing drivers from stopping while using the feature - just as drivers hit the road for Memorial Day.

The carmaker said a software upgrade is required.

No crashes or injuries have been reported because of the defect, but the carmaker reports one driver of a 2017 Dodge Journey was unable to deactivate the cruise control on the vehicle while driving.

Should drivers encounter this issue, the National Transportation and Safety Board said that drivers need to first put the car in neutral; then apply the brake forcefully and once the car is stopped, and finally put the gear into park.

Vehicle owners should contact Fiat Chrysler Automobiles at (866) 220-6747 for additional information concerning this recall. Report potential safety issues to NHTSA by calling (888) 327-4236 or submitting a complaint online at NHTSA.gov. Affected models, as currently identified by FCA, are:

Dodge Journey MY 2014-2018 SUV

Dodge Durango MY 2014-2018 SUV

Dodge Challenger MY 2015-2018 2-Door

Dodge Charger MY 2014-2018 4-Door

Ram 3500 MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 3500 Cab Chassis MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 3500 Less Than 10,000 Pound Cab Chassis MY 2016-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 2500 MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 4500/5500 Cab Chassis MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck

Ram 1500 MY 2014-2019 Pickup Truck

Jeep Wrangler MY 2018 SUV

Jeep Grand Cherokee MY 2014-2018 SUV

Jeep Cherokee MY 2014-2018 SUV

Chrysler 300 MY 2014-2018 4-Door

Chrysler Pacifica MY 2017-2018 Van

Chrysler 200 MY 2015-2017 4-Door

To see if your vehicle is under recall, visit NHTSA.gov - be sure to have your vehicle identification number (VIN).

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.