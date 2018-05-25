Monroe student driving in fatal prom night crash put on house arrest

Four Monroe High School students were injured in a car accident Friday on their way to prom, school officials said. (WXIX)

A 17-year-old Liberty Township teenager died, and three others were hurt in a prom night crash on Millikin Road in April. (FOX19 NOW/file)

The 17-year-old Monroe student who was driving the car on prom night that killed a classmate has been placed on house arrest.

She was ordered by a Butler County Juvenile Court judge to not have any contact with the victims and she must surrender her license.

Kaylie Jackson, 17, died in the April 27 crash on Millikin Road and two other students who were passengers in the car were injured.

