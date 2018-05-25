Senior trip ends in crash, items from luggage stolen

DELPHOS, Ohio (AP) - Things have gotten even worse for Ohio students on a charter bus that crashed in Pennsylvania and cut short their senior trip to New York City.
They've discovered that money and belongings was stolen from their luggage.
None of the students were seriously hurt in Monday's crash on Interstate 80.
Delphos Jefferson High School officials say students noticed items missing when they got their luggage back Wednesday. Principal Chad Brinkman says in addition to cash, items like headphones, bras and lotion were taken.
Missing money amounts ranged from $85 to $500.
Brinkman tells The Lima News he contacted the Pennsylvania State Police, which is investigating.
The bus driver was cited after the bus ended up down a 40-foot embankment near Danville, Pennsylvania. Six passengers reported minor injuries.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
