Ballot question arises after Kentucky judge candidate dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky election official says only one name will appear on the ballot in November for a judge's race after the top vote-getter in the primary died.
Kentucky Secretary of State's Office spokesman Bradford Queen told The Courier-Journal it's uncertain which candidate for Jefferson County District Court judge will be listed. That's because the apparent second-place finisher, attorney Tanisha Ann Hickerson, got only 17 more votes than attorney Karen E. Faulkner.
Queen said the close vote margin leaves the possibility that a recanvass could be requested. Faulkner declined to comment to the newspaper on whether she would make such a request.
The top vote-getter was 43-year-old Danny Alvarez. He collapsed and died the day after the primary.
He would have faced Hickerson in a November runoff.
