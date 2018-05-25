See the Fiona mural that will be painted on a downtown building

A design has been picked for the giant mural of Fiona the hippo that will soon grace the side of a downtown building.

The public voted on five different designs and on Friday ArtWorks announced artist Lucie Rice was the favorite pick.

Rice’s piece pays tribute to Fiona and features scenes from the Cincinnati Zoo.

The mural will be painted this summer on a 18x64 foot wall located at 910 Race Street.

The Fiona Mural is a “Paint By Numbers” project, meaning members of the public will have a chance to paint on the scaffolding with the ArtWorks team. Tickets to help paint the mural are on sale now.

[Related: Falling for Fiona: Texas hippo writes latest love letter]

Painting is scheduled for July 10 – July 25 in pre-determined time slots. Tickets are on sale now. Specific dates and time slots will be selected on a first come first serve basis once the final design is announced on May 25.

Want to buy tickets for the Paint By Numbers? Here’s the place

The mural is expected to be finished by July 25.

Fiona has been the subject of books, cookies, beer, ornaments, shirts, ice cream, bobbleheads and calendars. The mural might be the 700-pound hippo's biggest feature to-date.

On January 24, 2017, the Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo was born six weeks before her due date. She weighed only 29 pounds, but overcame the odds and became a beloved underdog story across the world.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.