Hyde Park man injured in BB gun drive-by shooting

A man was out walking his dog in Hyde Park when he was injured Tuesday evening in a drive-by BB gun shooting, according to Cincinnati Police.

A 57-year-old man was shot in arm and back from a passing vehicle that fled eastbound on Erie Avenue, said police.

The victim's wife called 911 and reported the shooting that happened in the 2500 block of Erie Avenue around 9:40 p.m., according to a police report.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect or suspects in the case.

Police continue to investigate.

