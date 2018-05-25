Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for warehouse fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A serial arsonist convicted of causing a massive blaze that gutted a central Ohio thrift store warehouse has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The Columbus Dispatch reports 33-year-old Aaron Callicoat was sentenced Thursday for his role in the Columbus Volunteers of America warehouse fire last June and several other fires. He pleaded guilty earlier this month to aggravated arson and arson.
The warehouse fire destroyed donated items valued at around $450,000. Callicoat lived in a nearby storage locker and called 911 multiple times to report the fire.
Prosecutors say Callicoat began setting fires as a boy. He told investigators fire was all he had and that it never judged him.
A judge told Callicoat a long prison sentence was the only way to protect the public from harm.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Commissioners in Clermont County approved a $5 increase to the annual motor vehicle registration fee for county residents on Wednesday.Full Story >
Commissioners in Clermont County approved a $5 increase to the annual motor vehicle registration fee for county residents on Wednesday.Full Story >
A 21-year-old man faces charges in a quadruple shooting that injured four males, including two who suffered life-threatening injuries.Full Story >
A 21-year-old man faces charges in a quadruple shooting that injured four males, including two who suffered life-threatening injuries.Full Story >
A man was out walking his dog in Hyde Park when he was injured Tuesday evening in a drive-by BB gun shooting, according to Cincinnati Police.Full Story >
A man was out walking his dog in Hyde Park when he was injured Tuesday evening in a drive-by BB gun shooting, according to Cincinnati Police.Full Story >
A giant mural of Fiona the hippo will soon grace the side of a building in downtown Cincinnati – and ArtWorks needs your help designing and painting it.Full Story >
A giant mural of Fiona the hippo will soon grace the side of a building in downtown Cincinnati – and ArtWorks needs your help designing and painting it.Full Story >
17-year-old Monroe student driving in fatal prom night crash put on house arrest.Full Story >
17-year-old Monroe student driving in fatal prom night crash put on house arrest.Full Story >