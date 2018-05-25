Larry Cox stepping down at Lakota West - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Larry Cox stepping down at Lakota West

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Larry Cox is stepping down as the head football coach at Lakota West.

Cox, who served as head coach for 21 seasons, informed the team Friday morning. Lakota West athletic director Scott Kaufman told FOX19 Now it was Cox’s decision to resign.

“It’s not ideal,” said Kaufman. “But, kids are resilient, coaches are resilient and everything will be just fine.”

Throughout his coaching career at West, Cox led the Firebirds to 114-103 record and was co-GMC Champion in 2009 and 2013. The team qualified for the OHSAA Playoffs five times with the best run coming in 2014 when the team advanced to the regional semi-finals.

“Coach Cox has always had the best interest of the kids at heart and we greatly appreciate his service for the past 21 seasons,” added Kaufman.

Assistant coach Jeff Wadl will take over as interim head coach. The school will conduct a search for a permanent coach when the upcoming season ends.

