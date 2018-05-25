3 pedestrians seriously injured in hit-and-run in Portland, OR

Three women were injured when a dark SUV hit them as they stood on a sidewalk in Portland, OR. (Source: KATU/CNN)

(RNN) – An SUV jumped a curb in Portland, OR, injuring multiple people, including three women who were taken to the hospital, according to the Portland Oregonian. The driver fled the scene.

Two of the women are suffering from life-threatening injuries, and the third is suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries according to Portland Police. Police are looking for a possible fourth victim they heard may have left the area in a private car.

At about 10:20 a.m. local time, an SUV hit people near a restaurant that has outdoor seating near Portland State University Urban Center. University buildings, businesses, and subway and bus stops fill the area.

Police said it’s not clear if the incident was intentional or an accident, however, they are looking for a 2005 Mazda Tribute SUV with damage to its front end. They are also collecting any surveillance video from near the scene.

Witnesses said they heard a loud noise then screaming, and that there were articles of clothing on the sidewalk.

Video from the scene shows people tending to others on the ground. Warning: The raw video below may be hard to watch and not suitable for all audiences.

Another witness told KGW on live streaming that she saw a Blue SUV with tinted windows going way too fast in the public transit-only lanes, and then jumped the sidewalk.

Christopher Bond told The Oregonian that after the Blue SUV hit three people, he heard the driver gun the motor as it came towards him. He was not injured.

Witness said driver almost hit him, “gunned the motor” trying to hit him after hitting three people. Three hospitalized, officer said. pic.twitter.com/u9TIF9nn7z — Fedor Zarkhin (@FedorZarkhin) May 25, 2018

