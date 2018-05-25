Charges filed against driver who hit, killed good Samaritan

Tina Campbell was hit by a car as she helped people involved in a separate car crash. (Photo provided by family)

Charges have been filed against a driver who hit a woman as she helped victims of a crash earlier this month, Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

John Cowdrey is charged with Vehicular Manslaughter in the death of Tina Campbell.

Campbell had exited her vehicle after witnessing a two-car collision on Butler Warren Road May 11, sheriff’s deputies said.

Witnesses said Campbell, who is a CPR instructor, was leaning into a car to help one of the crash victims when she was struck by Cowdrey’s vehicle.

The 53-year-old mother of two died at the hospital. A second good Samaritan was also hurt by Cowdrey’s vehicle. He is expected to survive.

Cowdrey, of Liberty Township, is also charged with Assured Clear Distance Ahead, a minor misdemeanor.

Campbell's family and friends said she was an amazing wife. mother and grandmother.

