Service dog delivers puppies inside Tampa Airport (Cute photos!)

TAMPA, FL (WWSB/RNN) - This is not something you expect to see when going to the airport. 

Travelers at the Tampa International Airport were in for quite a surprise when a service dog delivered puppies on Friday. 

Ellie - short for Eleanor Rigby - gave birth to seven boys and one girl. Proud papa Nugget - also a service dog - was nearby.

Tampa Fire and Rescue was called to the airport and helped deliver the puppies. 

Dozens of travelers at the airport were gathered around watching the delivery.

