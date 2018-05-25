Service dog delivers puppies inside Tampa Airport (Cute photos!)

TAMPA, FL (WWSB/RNN) - This is not something you expect to see when going to the airport.

Travelers at the Tampa International Airport were in for quite a surprise when a service dog delivered puppies on Friday.

Ellie - short for Eleanor Rigby - gave birth to seven boys and one girl. Proud papa Nugget - also a service dog - was nearby.

Tampa Fire and Rescue was called to the airport and helped deliver the puppies.

Mom’s name is Ellie, short for Eleanor Rigby. Two year old yellow lab pic.twitter.com/dzPCn8mdoN — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) May 25, 2018

Dozens of travelers at the airport were gathered around watching the delivery.

#Ellie is the proud mother of 6 boys so far...The delivery crew including @TPAPolice @flytpa awaits number 7. Will it be a girl? #AirportPuppies pic.twitter.com/Wla9iHjGEJ — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) May 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWSB via Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.