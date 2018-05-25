Service dog delivers puppies inside Tampa Airport (Cute photos!)

TAMPA, FL (WWSB/RNN) - This is not something you expect to see when going to the airport.
Travelers at the Tampa International Airport were in for quite a surprise when a service dog delivered puppies on Friday.
Ellie - short for Eleanor Rigby - gave birth to seven boys and one girl. Proud papa Nugget - also a service dog - was nearby.
All done! #AirportPuppies @FlyTPA @CityofTampa pic.twitter.com/NIoXr0HCZW— Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) May 25, 2018
Tampa Fire and Rescue was called to the airport and helped deliver the puppies.
Mom’s name is Ellie, short for Eleanor Rigby. Two year old yellow lab pic.twitter.com/dzPCn8mdoN— Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) May 25, 2018
Dozens of travelers at the airport were gathered around watching the delivery.
#Ellie is the proud mother of 6 boys so far...The delivery crew including @TPAPolice @flytpa awaits number 7. Will it be a girl? #AirportPuppies pic.twitter.com/Wla9iHjGEJ— Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) May 25, 2018
