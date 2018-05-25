America's largest mobile Ferris wheel opens at Coney Island this weekend

Coney Island opens for the season Saturday, May 25. (FOX19 NOW)

The country's largest mobile Ferris wheel-style ride opens at Coney Island Saturday.

The Island Wheel soars 155 feet above the Ohio River and feature 36 open-air gondolas that hold six riders each.

Park officials say each ride will last about 10 minutes, with the wheel making four rotations per session.

“It is the tallest ride of its kind in Ohio and is a great way to launch an exciting 2018 season while putting the wintertime Ohio River issues behind us.” said Sally Derrick, Coney Island Marketing Director.

12 semi-trucks transported the Island Wheel from Florida. The wheel uses six miles of electric cable and will shine with 500,000 LED lights on the spokes and gondolas.

Coney Island opens for its 132nd summer on Saturday, May 26

The Ferris wheel will be located near the park's Sunlite Water Adventure area.

Park officials say guests can catch a ride on the SkyWheel from May 26 through July 8. Tickets will be 5 dollars per person.

