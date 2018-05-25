Democrats want Medicaid work requirement waiver rescinded

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's Democratic congressional delegation wants Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) to rescind a proposal for imposing new work requirements on Medicaid expansion recipients.
U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan, Marcy Kaptur, Marcia Fudge and Joyce Beatty in a letter Thursday questioned "the very rationale" of a Medicaid waiver Ohio submitted to the federal government May 1.
It lays out details for imposing a work and community engagement requirement state lawmakers passed last summer. State officials said only about 36,000 Ohioans, or 5 percent of expansion enrollees, will need to find jobs to keep insurance under the proposal.
Congressional Democrats said the plan would create "needless administrative bureaucracy and red tape" that risks accidently kicking off people who "need and deserve" the program.
Kasich's spokesman couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
All northbound lanes of Interstate 75 were shut down Friday near the Lockland split because of a vehicle fire.Full Story >
All northbound lanes of Interstate 75 were shut down Friday near the Lockland split because of a vehicle fire.Full Story >
A Good Samaritan who went out of her way to help a driver involved in a crash lost her life Friday night leaving behind a husband, two daughters and a grandchild.Full Story >
A Good Samaritan who went out of her way to help a driver involved in a crash lost her life Friday night leaving behind a husband, two daughters and a grandchild.Full Story >
Commissioners in Clermont County approved a $5 increase to the annual motor vehicle registration fee for county residents on Wednesday.Full Story >
Commissioners in Clermont County approved a $5 increase to the annual motor vehicle registration fee for county residents on Wednesday.Full Story >
A 21-year-old man faces charges in a quadruple shooting that injured four males, including two who suffered life-threatening injuries.Full Story >
A 21-year-old man faces charges in a quadruple shooting that injured four males, including two who suffered life-threatening injuries.Full Story >
A man was out walking his dog in Hyde Park when he was injured Tuesday evening in a drive-by BB gun shooting, according to Cincinnati Police.Full Story >
A man was out walking his dog in Hyde Park when he was injured Tuesday evening in a drive-by BB gun shooting, according to Cincinnati Police.Full Story >