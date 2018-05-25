Car fire shuts down I-75 NB at Lockland split - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Car fire shuts down I-75 NB at Lockland split

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

All northbound lanes of Interstate 75 are shut down near the Lockland split because of a vehicle fire, officials said.

The fire was reported Friday around 3:45 p.m.

One injury has been reported.

Drivers should proceed with caution and avoid the area if possible. FOX19 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

